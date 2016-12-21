Nepali girl suffocates to death after being banished for menstruating

A 15-year-old girl in western Nepal suffocated to death after being forced to stay in a poorly ventilated shed because she was menstruating in an age-old Hindu practice banned over a decade ago, police said on Tuesday. Roshani Tiruwa's body was discovered by her father early on Sunday in mud-and-stone hut in Gajra village in Achham district, 440 km west of Kathmandu.

