Nepali girl dies after being banished for menstruating

Monday Dec 19

Kathmandu: A 15-year-old girl has died in Nepal after she was banished to a shed because she was menstruating, under an ancient Hindu practice that has been banned for over a decade, police said. Some Hindus view menstruating women as impure and in parts of Nepal they are forced to remain in a hut or cowshed for days, a practice known as chhaupadi .

Chicago, IL

