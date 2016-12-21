Nepali Congress tables 4-point proposal to end deadlock
Kathmandu, Dec 26 : The Nepali Congress , the largest party in Parliament, has come up with a four-point proposal to move the country out from the current political deadlock, the media reported on Monday. [NK World] Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba held a meeting with NC Parliamentary Party's office-bearers and Central Working Committee members and decided to further intensify talks with the ruling partners as well as the opposition to forge an agreement on its proposal.
