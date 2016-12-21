Nepali Congress tables 4-point propos...

Nepali Congress tables 4-point proposal to end deadlock

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Kathmandu, Dec 26 : The Nepali Congress , the largest party in Parliament, has come up with a four-point proposal to move the country out from the current political deadlock, the media reported on Monday. [NK World] Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba held a meeting with NC Parliamentary Party's office-bearers and Central Working Committee members and decided to further intensify talks with the ruling partners as well as the opposition to forge an agreement on its proposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec 4 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15) Jul '15 NIK 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 277,350,563

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC