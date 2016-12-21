Nepali Congress, CPN-MC, UDMF to go a...

Nepali Congress, CPN-MC, UDMF to go ahead with amendment bill

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Newkerala.com

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec. 18 : The Nepali Congress, Communist Party of Nepal and the United Democratic Madhesi Front agreed during a meeting to go ahead with the process of ratifying the Constitution Amendment Bill. [NK World] The Himalayan Times quoted Chair of National Madhes Socialist Party Sharat Singh Bhandari, as saying that UDMF leaders have been assured by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal that the process of amending the bill would move forward and the government would neither withdraw the amendment bill nor it will postpone its process.

