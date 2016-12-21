Nepal to start 4G telecom service from 2017
Better late than never! Nepal to soon have the fourth-generation telecommunication service for the first time from 2017. The Nepali people will be able to use fourth generation telecommunication service for the first time from 2017 as Nepal Telecom, the state-owned telecom service provider, is starting the new service in two major cities from January 1. Nepali telecom companies till now provide only 2G and 3G services.
