Nepal to form policy review panel to redefine foreign policy

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec. 26 : The Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs is constituting a panel to comprehensively review its current foreign policy and suggest a new one in the changed global, regional and domestic contexts. [NK World] While the bureaucratic leadership at the Ministry has been preparing the terms and references for the proposed panel, Foreign Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat is trying to forge a political consensus on making it a common and agreed document for all, reports the Kathmandu Post.

