Nepal to form policy review panel to ...

Nepal to form policy review panel to redefine foreign policy

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec. 26 : The Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs is constituting a panel to comprehensively review its current foreign policy and suggest a new one in the changed global, regional and domestic contexts. [NK World] While the bureaucratic leadership at the Ministry has been preparing the terms and references for the proposed panel, Foreign Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat is trying to forge a political consensus on making it a common and agreed document for all, reports the Kathmandu Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec 4 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15) Jul '15 NIK 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,869 • Total comments across all topics: 277,366,504

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC