Nepal restores Christmas as holiday
In the spring, the government of former Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, a member of the Communist Party of Nepal , removed Christmas from the list of holidays. Christian leaders objected, observing that the decision would make it difficult for workers to observe the day.
