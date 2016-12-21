Nepal restores Christmas as holiday

Nepal restores Christmas as holiday

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

In the spring, the government of former Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, a member of the Communist Party of Nepal , removed Christmas from the list of holidays. Christian leaders objected, observing that the decision would make it difficult for workers to observe the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec 4 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15) Jul '15 NIK 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,762 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,266

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC