Nepal Police ban road shows ahead of New Year celebrations
Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec.29 : Nepal Police have banned stage programmes on roads deemed as sensitive in terms of security on New Year's eve. [NK World] According to the Kathmandu Post, an integrated security plan has been put in place to check against any illegal activities and road accidents during the New Year celebrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec 4
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|NIK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC