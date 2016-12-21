Nepal Police ban road shows ahead of ...

Nepal Police ban road shows ahead of New Year celebrations

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec.29 : Nepal Police have banned stage programmes on roads deemed as sensitive in terms of security on New Year's eve. [NK World] According to the Kathmandu Post, an integrated security plan has been put in place to check against any illegal activities and road accidents during the New Year celebrations.

Chicago, IL

