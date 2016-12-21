Nepal-China first military drill worries India
The decision discomfits India as it seeks to put a rocky patch in relations with Nepal during the tenure of K P Oli behind it and look forward to a new chapter with Prachanda at the helm. Nepal's ambassador to India Deep Upadhyay sought to play down the significance of the exercise, named 'Pratikar', and said the military engagement would be on a very "small scale" and that there was nothing for India to be worried about.
