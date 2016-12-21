Monastery Projects Abroad Create Educ...

Monastery Projects Abroad Create Educational Opportunities and Change Lives

An international volunteer from Mexico, Patricia Martinez Orozco, recently completed a 3-month volunteer abroad program at a monastery through CrossContinental.org. Over the course of the 3 months, she stayed with a local host family and worked at a monastery in Nepal.

