Indian arrested in Nepal with banned currency notes

Thursday Dec 22

Kathmandu, Dec 22 : Nepal Police on Thursday arrested an Indian national in possession of banned currency notes worth Rs 363,500 from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. [NK World] Thupten Gelek had 210 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination and 307 notes of Rs 500 denomination.

