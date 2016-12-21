India to make special arrangement for...

India to make special arrangement for Nepal on replacing defunct currency notes

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec.30 : With the deadline set by the Indian government to exchange old notes in denominations of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 expiring on Friday, India has said that it will make special arrangements for Nepal to replace all demonetised bills. [NK World] According to the Kathmandu Post, New Delhi will soon dispatch a team to Kathmandu to hold consultations with Nepal Rastra Bank officials to finalise the modality of exchanging the notes.

