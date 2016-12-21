In Nepal, 'appalling' river runs cleaner in wake of unusual partnership
Campaigns to clean the river have often quickly fizzled out. But the Safai Abhiyaan is in its third year and attracts hundreds of people who are willing to brave the polluted waters every Saturday to fish out trash.
