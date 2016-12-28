Herd of elephants attack Nepal villag...

Herd of elephants attack Nepal village; 1 dead, 2 injured

KATHMANDU, Nepal - A herd of elephants attacked a village in southwest Nepal on Wednesday, killing one person and wounding two others, officials said. Government official Dilli Ram Acharya said the elephants attacked Praseni village at dawn, when there was not much light and poor visibility due to winter fog.

Chicago, IL

