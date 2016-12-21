Former refugees celebrate their first...

Former refugees celebrate their first Nelson Christmas

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Nelson Mail

After 22 Christmases spent in exile in Nepal, Bhutanese couple Bhojraj and Sushma Subba are enjoying their first Kiwi Christmas in Nelson. The former refugees, along with their 23 year-old son, arrived in New Zealand in July and have been in Nelson since August.

Chicago, IL

