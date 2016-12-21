Federal Alliance in Nepal announces n...

Federal Alliance in Nepal announces new stir

Thursday Dec 22

Kathmandu, Dec 22 : Demanding that Parliament immediately endorse the Constitution amendment bill, Nepal's Federal Alliance on Thursday said it is considering resumption of its protest on the basis of public opinion. [NK World] A meeting of the Federal Alliance was held here on Thursday in which the alliance leaders decided to hold a nationwide mass interaction programme, a statement said.

Chicago, IL

