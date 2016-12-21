Election Commission ready to hold any type of election: Nepal Chief Commissioner
Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec. 21 : The Election Commission of Nepal has given the green signal for holding any of elections, with the political parties of Nepal concentrating on holding the local level election. [NK World] With the speculation of not being able to hold the election, Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhi Prasad Yadav claimed about the ability to hold the election while speaking to ANI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec 4
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|NIK
|1
