Election Commission ready to hold any type of election: Nepal Chief Commissioner

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec. 21 : The Election Commission of Nepal has given the green signal for holding any of elections, with the political parties of Nepal concentrating on holding the local level election. [NK World] With the speculation of not being able to hold the election, Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhi Prasad Yadav claimed about the ability to hold the election while speaking to ANI.

