China issues travel restriction on its citizens visiting Nepal
Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec. 24 : China has reportedly issued a temporary travel restriction on its citizens visiting Nepal and asked its travel agencies and airlines to cancel all travel plans and bookings made until January 10 with immediate effect. [NK World] The travel advisory has been circulated to travel and tour operators and airlines in China, but it has not been published in the Chinese government's website, the Kathmandu Post quoted Nepal-based travel agents, as saying.
