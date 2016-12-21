Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's flight without passport stumps sleuths

The agencies, particularly the Delhi police, the Enforcement Directorate and the income tax department, are concerned where Bhandari could be now, even as intelligence agencies have informed the government that he may have reached London via Nepal last week. A senior officer said, "He didn't have his passport with him, which means if he has fled to London, he may have used a fake passport using a different identity."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.