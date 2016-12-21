Anjali Lama, Nepal's first transgende...

Anjali Lama, Nepal's first transgender model to walk the ramp at an international fashion week

Just on the similar lines of Bollywood where many cliches were broken in the year 2016 with movies like Aligarh, that touched upon the taboo subject of homosexuality, the fashion industry too wasn't far behind in dropping stereotypical notions. Many magazines this year featured photoshoots of plus size models, shunning the myth that only slim women are sexy.

Chicago, IL

