Anguished Madhesi Morcha objects to Big 3 decision of holding polls
With the three major parties ready to hold local elections, the Morcha has expressed its concerns over the decision. The meeting of the morcha which was held in the Terai- Madhesh Loktantirk Party's office in Bijulibazar, Kathmandu, made an assessment of the present political scenario and agreed to continue the meeting.
