7th China Festival, 2nd Kathmandu Cultural Forum Kick Off In Nepal

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The 7th China Festival has kicked off in Nepal's capital city on Monday, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The event was jointly inaugurated by visiting member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Head of the CPC Central Committee's Publicity Department Liu Qibao, and Nepalese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara.

