'The system here is broken': Secret recording reveals failures of offshore detention regime
Two refugees under Australia's care in Nauru are desperately seeking medical evacuations to Australia to escape a health regime that a government-contracted doctor on the island has admitted is "broken". The men, respectively suffering debilitating headaches and a severe anal fistula, have been unable to secure medical transfers and are being told their fate is in the hands of the government of Nauru.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ratu Joni is Nauru's new Chief Justice (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|hhhhhh
|3
|Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Roko
|1
|Flag of Nauru (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|2
|Are women of Nauru Attractive? (Oct '13)
|Jan '14
|EIBUD
|3
|Having an affair (May '12)
|Dec '13
|Idukurong
|4
|Grave concerns for Nauru hunger strikers (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|mick
|1
|Anybody from Nauru would write a short post for... (May '10)
|Nov '12
|Blood and Flesh
|28
