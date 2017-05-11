'The system here is broken': Secret r...

'The system here is broken': Secret recording reveals failures of offshore detention regime

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Two refugees under Australia's care in Nauru are desperately seeking medical evacuations to Australia to escape a health regime that a government-contracted doctor on the island has admitted is "broken". The men, respectively suffering debilitating headaches and a severe anal fistula, have been unable to secure medical transfers and are being told their fate is in the hands of the government of Nauru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ratu Joni is Nauru's new Chief Justice (Aug '14) Feb '15 hhhhhh 3
News Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roko 1
Flag of Nauru (Jan '14) Mar '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 2
Are women of Nauru Attractive? (Oct '13) Jan '14 EIBUD 3
Having an affair (May '12) Dec '13 Idukurong 4
News Grave concerns for Nauru hunger strikers (Jan '13) Jan '13 mick 1
Anybody from Nauru would write a short post for... (May '10) Nov '12 Blood and Flesh 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,306,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC