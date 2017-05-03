Nauru Minister accused of interfering with judicial system

A dramatic increase in the sentencing of three men accused of protesting against the Nauru Government has renewed claims of political interference in the country's judicial system. Local MP Matthew Batsiua says this shows he may not be able to get a fair trial due to a lack of judicial independence The claim came after Australian lawyer Mohammed Shafi Khan, the acting Chief Justice of Nauru, increased the sentences of John Jeremiah, Josh Kepae and Job Cecil from three months to 22 months.

