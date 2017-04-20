Suspended Nauru MPs facing jail as co...

Suspended Nauru MPs facing jail as controversial trial gets underway

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: ABC News

Opposition MPs Squire Jeramiah, Sprent Dabwido and Matthew Batsiua are among 18 defendants facing trial following a violent demonstration outside parliament on June 16, 2015. They were among hundreds protesting against the MPs' suspension from parliament after the opposition MPs made comments critical of the Nauruan government in parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ratu Joni is Nauru's new Chief Justice (Aug '14) Feb '15 hhhhhh 3
News Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roko 1
Flag of Nauru (Jan '14) Mar '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 2
Are women of Nauru Attractive? (Oct '13) Jan '14 EIBUD 3
Having an affair (May '12) Dec '13 Idukurong 4
News Grave concerns for Nauru hunger strikers (Jan '13) Jan '13 mick 1
Anybody from Nauru would write a short post for... (May '10) Nov '12 Blood and Flesh 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,903 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC