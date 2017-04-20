Suspended Nauru MPs facing jail as controversial trial gets underway
Opposition MPs Squire Jeramiah, Sprent Dabwido and Matthew Batsiua are among 18 defendants facing trial following a violent demonstration outside parliament on June 16, 2015. They were among hundreds protesting against the MPs' suspension from parliament after the opposition MPs made comments critical of the Nauruan government in parliament.
