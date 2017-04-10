Nauru president in Sydney to talk wit...

Nauru president in Sydney to talk with PM

Progress on the US refugee resettlement deal and immigration detention arrangements are likely to top the agenda when Malcolm Turnbull meets with Nauru President Baron Waqa in Sydney. Mr Waqa and his wife Louisa are in Australia for a four-day official visit to Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra.

Chicago, IL

