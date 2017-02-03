Pregnant asylum seeker on Nauru flown...

Pregnant asylum seeker on Nauru flown to Australia

A heavily pregnant woman being held at the offshore processing centre on Nauru is now on a flight bound for Australia for treatment. The ABC understands the 37-year-old Kuwaiti woman is 37 weeks pregnant and has previously had two miscarriages, including one on Nauru.

