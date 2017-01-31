Save the Children workers removed from Nauru receive compo
The Immigration Department has paid compensation and published a carefully worded statement of regret to nine Save the Children workers. The workers were removed from the offshore processing centre of Nauru for allegedly coaching asylum seekers to self-harm and fabricate stories of abuse in October 2014.
