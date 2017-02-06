President Mukherjee wishes on National Day of Nauru

New Delhi, Jan 30 : President Pranab Mukherjeeon Monday extended his greetings and felicitations to the Government and people of the Republic of Nauru on the eve of their National Day. In a message to Baron Divavesi Waqa, MP, the President of the Republic of Nauru, the President has said, On behalf of the Government, the people of India and on my own behalf, I convey warm greetings to Your Excellency, the Government and people of the Republic of Nauru on the occasion of your National Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.