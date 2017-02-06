President Mukherjee wishes on Nationa...

President Mukherjee wishes on National Day of Nauru

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi, Jan 30 : President Pranab Mukherjeeon Monday extended his greetings and felicitations to the Government and people of the Republic of Nauru on the eve of their National Day. In a message to Baron Divavesi Waqa, MP, the President of the Republic of Nauru, the President has said, On behalf of the Government, the people of India and on my own behalf, I convey warm greetings to Your Excellency, the Government and people of the Republic of Nauru on the occasion of your National Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ratu Joni is Nauru's new Chief Justice (Aug '14) Feb '15 hhhhhh 3
News Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roko 1
Flag of Nauru (Jan '14) Mar '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 2
Are women of Nauru Attractive? (Oct '13) Jan '14 EIBUD 3
Having an affair (May '12) Dec '13 Idukurong 4
News Grave concerns for Nauru hunger strikers (Jan '13) Jan '13 mick 1
Anybody from Nauru would write a short post for... (May '10) Nov '12 Blood and Flesh 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,624,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC