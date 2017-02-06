Collected Department Releases: Nauru'...

Collected Department Releases: Nauru's Independence Day

Tuesday Jan 31

On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I would like to congratulate the people of the Republic of Nauru as you celebrate the 49th anniversary of your nation's independence this January 31. The Republic of Nauru and the United States have enjoyed enduring friendship and valuable cooperation on a variety of issues of regional and global concern, from improving access to health and education to promoting sustainable fisheries in the Pacific Ocean.

Chicago, IL

