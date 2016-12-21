Nauru a fake news victim like Clinton

Nauru a fake news victim like Clinton

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NEWS.com.au

The Nauru government claims the tiny Pacific island nation has become a victim of fake news - just like Hillary Clinton. After losing the US presidential election Clinton warned of the "real world consequences" of the epidemic of so-called fake news - made up reports peddled by conspiracy theorists online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ratu Joni is Nauru's new Chief Justice (Aug '14) Feb '15 hhhhhh 3
News Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roko 1
Flag of Nauru (Jan '14) Mar '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 2
Are women of Nauru Attractive? (Oct '13) Jan '14 EIBUD 3
Having an affair (May '12) Dec '13 Idukurong 4
News Grave concerns for Nauru hunger strikers (Jan '13) Jan '13 mick 1
Anybody from Nauru would write a short post for... (May '10) Nov '12 Blood and Flesh 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,876 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,683

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC