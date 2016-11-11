Nauru scraps proposed abortion laws for refugees and asylum seekers
Nauru's Border Protection Minister David Adeang introduced the bill to the Parliament last week, but in a rare sign of disunity, it was opposed by both government and opposition MPs. "To me it was just obvious that there was no consultation, even with government MPs, that's why it was those government MPs that ultimately debated against the bill and said that they won't support it," he said.
