Asylum seekers get ticket to US

Nov 13, 2016 Read more: Yahoo!

Aerial and naval border patrols will be increased to intercept people smugglers expected to exploit Malcolm Turnbull's deal to ship offshore asylum seekers to the United States. The Prime Minister confirmed yesterday there would be a heightened presence on the high seas and greater use of intelligence services across the region ahead of the one-off deal with US President Barack Obama's administration.

