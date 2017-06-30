Southern Africa: SACU to Assist Lesotho
THE Southern African Customs Union is working on programmes to assist the less developed member countries including Lesotho to improve their economies and promote industrial development. This was revealed by Motena Tsolo, who represented Lesotho at the recent 5th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of SACU, which was held in Lozitha, Swaziland last week.
