Namibian gov't capable of implementing budget: minister

21 hrs ago

Namibia's Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein said the Namibian government retains the ability to honor its obligations and to implement the budget, despite the challenging economic environment. The minister said this Thursday in Windhoek when addressing the country's economic issues as well as progress on government contractual obligations.

Chicago, IL

