Namibia: 'Shoprite Should Drop Charges Against Workers'

The Economic and Social Justice Trust has called on Shoprite Namibia to drop disciplinary charges against over 100 workers for a 2015 strike they took part in. Over 100 workers at Shoprite in Windhoek have been facing disciplinary charges for taking part in a strike almost two years ago.

