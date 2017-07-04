Airbus, Namibia to explore benefits o...

Airbus, Namibia to explore benefits of Virtual Space Data Centre

Read more: Xinhuanet

Namibia's University of Science and Technology and Airbus will meet on Wednesday with national Space Data Centre stakeholders to explore the benefits of Earth observation solutions and use of collaborative Virtual Space Data Centre for Namibia. Sub-Sahara Africa, spokesman for Airbus, Linden Birns, on Tuesday said this workshop in Windhoek follows an agreement between NUST and Airbus in Feb. 2017 to collaborate in establishing a Virtual Space Data Centre, to be hosted by the university to assist the country in monitoring and growing key elements of its economy.

Chicago, IL

