Windhoek Among Affordable Cities For Expats

The Namibian capital city of Windhoek is the fourth most affordable city in the world and second most affordable in Africa for expatriates, Namibia Press Agency reported, according to a survey conducted by an international consulting firm. Mercer's 23rd annual Cost of Living Survey published on Wednesday, lists Luanda in Angola as the most expensive African city for expatriates, with Kinshasa , Lagos and Brazzaville coming in as second, third and fourth most expensive cities, respectively.

