Tribute to Namibian struggle giant

Tribute to Namibian struggle giant

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Iol.co.za

The name Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo is inseparably linked to the struggle for the independence of Namibia. Formally known as South West Africa, the country got renamed upon its independence in March 1990, with Sam Nujoma becoming president and my fellow Robben Island inmate Ya Toivo heading the Ministry of Mines and Energy and Labour .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan '17 tangi 64
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... (Dec '16) Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec '16 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16) Jul '16 between the lines 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,047 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC