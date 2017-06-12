'Toivo ya Toivo a man of strong belie...

'Toivo ya Toivo a man of strong beliefs and convictions'

Saturday Jun 10

Namibian freedom fighter and struggle icon Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, who died on Friday, was a man of strong beliefs and convictions, the African National Congress said. The 93-year-old former Robben Island prisoner died in Windhoek on Friday.

Chicago, IL

