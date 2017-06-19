Rigondeaux Knocks Out Flores in Contr...

Rigondeaux Knocks Out Flores in Controversial First

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Boxing Scene

Rigondeaux was credited with a first-round knockout of Moises Flores in their 122-pound title bout, but clearly connected with the fight-ending punch after the bell sounded to end the first round. Referee Vic Drakulich didn't disqualify Rigondeaux or rule the fight a no-contest, though, and allowed the controversial result to stand at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

