Rigondeaux Knocks Out Flores in Controversial First
Rigondeaux was credited with a first-round knockout of Moises Flores in their 122-pound title bout, but clearly connected with the fight-ending punch after the bell sounded to end the first round. Referee Vic Drakulich didn't disqualify Rigondeaux or rule the fight a no-contest, though, and allowed the controversial result to stand at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
