Rain-scarce Namibian Towns Advised To Try Fog-harvesting
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, June 16 -- Towns in Namibia which do not receive a lot of rainfall should try fog harvesting, suggests renowned American rain water harvester Billy Kniffen. Kniffen, who is now retired from the Texas AgriLife Extension Service, travels throughout the United States to provide rain water harvesting education and systems to organizations across the country.
Discussions
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|tangi
|64
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Raul Castro meets African leaders (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|1
|Under The African Capricorn (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|2
|TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Scilla
|7
|Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|between the lines
|2
