Rain-scarce Namibian Towns Advised To...

Rain-scarce Namibian Towns Advised To Try Fog-harvesting

3 hrs ago

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, June 16 -- Towns in Namibia which do not receive a lot of rainfall should try fog harvesting, suggests renowned American rain water harvester Billy Kniffen. Kniffen, who is now retired from the Texas AgriLife Extension Service, travels throughout the United States to provide rain water harvesting education and systems to organizations across the country.

Chicago, IL

