Poultry farm project on the Clyde Valley Tourist Route branded an 'eyesore'

Building work currently being carried out on the banks of the Clyde near Larkhall has been described as an "eyesore" by motorists regularly using the adjacent A72 Lanark Road. Over the last year, work to construct a poultry farm has been carried out at the site between Brown's Nursery and the Skelly Gill burn on the Clyde Valley Tourist Route.

