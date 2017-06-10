Ondangwa receives body of liberation hero Ya Toivo
Hundreds of people were on hand on Thursday to receive the body of struggle icon, Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, at the Ondangwa Airport for the memorial service set to take place there on Friday afternoon. Ya Toivo died on June 9 in the capital Windhoek at the age of 92. His body was flown in a military passenger airplane from Windhoek to Ondangwa, where Ya Toivo had started his political activism before his arrest in 1966 for his political activities.
