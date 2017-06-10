Namibian independence leader ya Toivo...

Namibian independence leader ya Toivo to get state funeral

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Star Tribune

Namibia is planning a state funeral for Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, an independence leader who was jailed alongside Nelson Mandela during South Africa's era of white minority rule. Ya Toivo, 92, died on Friday, drawing tributes from Namibian President Hage Geingob and others who recalled his role as a founder of Swapo, the anti-apartheid movement that evolved into Namibia's ruling party after independence in 1990.

Chicago, IL

