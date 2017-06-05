Namibia: The Homeless Illegally Occupy Govt Houses
Government's failure to make use of all its unoccupied houses in Windhoek has attracted homeless people, some of whom were found selling drugs during a police operation this week. The police inspected several houses around Windhoek, some of which are privately owned, but the majority of which are government property and are being used as shelter by the homeless.
