Namibia: The Homeless Illegally Occup...

Namibia: The Homeless Illegally Occupy Govt Houses

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Government's failure to make use of all its unoccupied houses in Windhoek has attracted homeless people, some of whom were found selling drugs during a police operation this week. The police inspected several houses around Windhoek, some of which are privately owned, but the majority of which are government property and are being used as shelter by the homeless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan '17 tangi 64
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec '16 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16) Jul '16 between the lines 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,654,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC