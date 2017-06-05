Namibia: Taxman Raids Customs Scam Co...

Namibia: Taxman Raids Customs Scam Company's Bank Accounts

21 hrs ago

BASED company at the centre of a massive alleged customs duties fraud scheme has agreed that Namibia's tax authorities can keep close to N$11 million taken from its bank accounts to cover part of its tax debts. The agreement was reached by legal teams representing the company Extreme Customs Clearing Services and its sole shareholder, Laurensius Julius, and the minister of finance, commissioner of inland revenue, and acting commissioner of customs and excise, in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

