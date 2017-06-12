Namibia: 'San Community Unaware of Their Rights'
A representative of the San community yesterday told a panel at a public hearing on race, tribalism and discrimination that they are silent when they face social exclusion because they do not know their rights. Maria Garises of the Women's Leadership Centre yesterday told the hearing in Windhoek how the San in the Omaheke region struggle to access basic public services.
