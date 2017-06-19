Namibia: President Geingob's Speech at the Heroes Funeral of the Late ...

"The struggle was long and bitter, but our brothers and sisters never gave up...we should always remember and respect their blood that waters our freedom"... As we are gathered here, in the final resting place of those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, we pay respect to their blood that waters our freedom and ask them to welcome this Son of the Soil, this revolutionary icon and torch bearer of our freedom, justice and equality Comrade Herman Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo.

