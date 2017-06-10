Namibia: Mayor Up for Stock Theft
A coastal mayor was arrested for stock theft on Friday, and is expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court today. Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu told The Namibian yesterday that the mayor was arrested after a tip-off from members of the public.
